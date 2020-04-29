Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Trading 19.8% Higher

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)’s share price traded up 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36, 769,946 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 712% from the average session volume of 94,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONG. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akazoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Akazoo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Akazoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Akazoo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akazoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Akazoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONG)

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.