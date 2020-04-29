Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,579,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $201.15. 17,157,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,849,510. The company has a market capitalization of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Data Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

