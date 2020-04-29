Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.15. 17,157,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,849,510. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

