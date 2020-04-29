Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.67. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.