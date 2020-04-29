Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $42.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1,233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,135. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

