Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.