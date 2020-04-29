AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 18th

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:ASRV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,863. AmeriServ Financial has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

ASRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

