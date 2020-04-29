Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.67. 2,547,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

