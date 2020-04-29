Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.13-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.15 million.Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.13) – $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 361,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.67. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

