Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

