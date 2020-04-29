Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 672,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

