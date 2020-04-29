Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $16.47

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.69. 15,561,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

