Analysts Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $197.85

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $184.32. 2,118,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,236. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

