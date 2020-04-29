ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, 19,104,448 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 20,337,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

