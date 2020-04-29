Aon PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

