Apergy (NYSE:APY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apergy (NYSE:APY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

APY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,653. Apergy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $844.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.