Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 8.4%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.39, 3,497,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,275,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

