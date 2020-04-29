Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 106,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 78,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
APVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
