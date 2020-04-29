ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 6%

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.51, approximately 2,575,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,281,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

