Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Up 8.2%

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $48.00, approximately 99,939 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCE. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
