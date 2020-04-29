Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Up 8.2%

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $48.00, approximately 99,939 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCE. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

