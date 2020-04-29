Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71, 1,124,534 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 866,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.