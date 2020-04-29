Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 353,949 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 618,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
