Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 353,949 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 618,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

