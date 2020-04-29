Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading Up 9%

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 202,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 197,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFI shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.