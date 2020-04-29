AudioCoin Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $76,439.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00040811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,826.84 or 1.00339609 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

