Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.90.

ADP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.01. 2,118,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,683. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

