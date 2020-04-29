Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.2% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $143.01. 2,118,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

