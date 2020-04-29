Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after buying an additional 677,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 2,945,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,690. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

