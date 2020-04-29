Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Price Up 5%

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 601,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 611,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

BSMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth about $644,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 513,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

