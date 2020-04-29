Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2,249.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,389,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062,492. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

