BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives $33.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,744. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

