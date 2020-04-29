Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.
MCI traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.
About Barings Corporate Investors
