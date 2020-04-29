BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 22nd

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.
BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
BCBP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.96.
BCBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.
In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082 over the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
