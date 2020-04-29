BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 22nd

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

BCBP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BCBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082 over the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

