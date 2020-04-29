Belden (NYSE:BDC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.64, 980,852 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 383,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Belden by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

