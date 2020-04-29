Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 30.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 924,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

BLPH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 255,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -1.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

