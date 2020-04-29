BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 204,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.