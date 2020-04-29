BidaskClub Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 1,738,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

