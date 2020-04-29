Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $648,768.96 and $3,031.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex and Exrates. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00582382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00120634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002173 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

