BitRent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, BitRent has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, HitBTC and OTCBTC. BitRent has a market cap of $18,020.29 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.02508667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00210909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

