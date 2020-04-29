Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $488,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $250,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 471,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 225.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.29. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

