Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

