Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 10.7%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.55, 2,785,450 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,859,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -5.32.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.