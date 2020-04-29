Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.9% annually over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BKEP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 302,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,546. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.51 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

