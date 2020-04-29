Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Get Booking alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $81.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,520.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,979. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,799.27. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.