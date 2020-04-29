Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 12,655,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438,849. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

