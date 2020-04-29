Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 110,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 589,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.21. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

