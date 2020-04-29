BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Down 68.0% in April

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BVSN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 0.10. BroadVision has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BroadVision stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.03% of BroadVision at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BroadVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

