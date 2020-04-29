Brokerages Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $156.44

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,264. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

