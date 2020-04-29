Brokerages Set Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

