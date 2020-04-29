Brokerages Set Southern Co (NYSE:SO) PT at $62.35

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 3,713,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,965. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

