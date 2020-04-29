Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $82.10

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. 4,567,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

